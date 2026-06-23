HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Banner Wolf, left, the military police company commander of 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and Western Army Lt. Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa with 8th Division, observe a demonstration of proper detainee handling during Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 21, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Wolf is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)