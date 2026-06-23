U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexander Johnson, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of an MV-22B Osprey to Republic of Korea officer candidate school candidates with Dankook University at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit gave the ROK candidates a comprehensive look at how a U.S. Marine Corps aviation unit operates through the various roles and responsibilities from ground tactics to flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 20:57
|Photo ID:
|9768906
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-KA851-1238
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.