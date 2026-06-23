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    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexander Johnson, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of an MV-22B Osprey to Republic of Korea officer candidate school candidates with Dankook University at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit gave the ROK candidates a comprehensive look at how a U.S. Marine Corps aviation unit operates through the various roles and responsibilities from ground tactics to flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 20:57
    Photo ID: 9768906
    VIRIN: 260623-M-KA851-1238
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268
    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268
    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268
    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268

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    MAG24, VMM268, ROK

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