Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexander Johnson, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of an MV-22B Osprey to Republic of Korea officer candidate school candidates with Dankook University at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit gave the ROK candidates a comprehensive look at how a U.S. Marine Corps aviation unit operates through the various roles and responsibilities from ground tactics to flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)