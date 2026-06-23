Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268

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Republic of Korea officer candidate school candidates with Dankook University, tour an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit gave the ROK candidates a comprehensive look at how a U.S. Marine Corps aviation unit operates through the various roles and responsibilities from ground tactics to flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)