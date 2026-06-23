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    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    Republic of Korea officer candidate school candidates with Dankook University, tour an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit gave the ROK candidates a comprehensive look at how a U.S. Marine Corps aviation unit operates through the various roles and responsibilities from ground tactics to flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 20:56
    Photo ID: 9768904
    VIRIN: 260623-M-KA851-1120
    Resolution: 5809x3873
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268
    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268
    Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268

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    MAG24, VMM268, ROK

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