U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Trevahn Williams, a pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with Republic of Korea officer candidate school candidates with Dankook University at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit gave the ROK candidates a comprehensive look at how a U.S. Marine Corps aviation unit operates through the various roles and responsibilities from ground tactics to flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 20:55
|Photo ID:
|9768903
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-KA851-1041
|Resolution:
|5579x3719
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Republic of Korea officer candidates visit VMM-268 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.