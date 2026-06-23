92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Cassandra Bates, 92nd Mission Support Group incoming commander, receives her first salute from the Airmen of the 92nd MSG during a change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2026. The first salute symbolizes the official acceptance of leadership and the unit's loyalty to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9768425
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-VS143-1225
|Resolution:
|5529x3441
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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