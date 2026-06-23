92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Epperson, left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, passes the 92nd Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Cassandra Bates, 92nd MSG incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition representing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey McDowell)