U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Epperson, left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, passes the 92nd Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Cassandra Bates, 92nd MSG incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition representing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9768415
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-VS143-1164
|Resolution:
|2854x2378
|Size:
|790.39 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.