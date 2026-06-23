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    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

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    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Airman Audrey McDowell 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Cassandra Bates, 92nd Mission Support Group incoming commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2026. Bates expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the group and emphasized his commitment to maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9768423
    VIRIN: 260623-F-VS143-1192
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony
    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony
    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony
    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony
    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony
    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony
    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony
    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony
    92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony

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    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    readiness
    content collection week

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