92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Cassandra Bates, 92nd Mission Support Group incoming commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2026. Bates expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the group and emphasized his commitment to maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9768423
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-VS143-1192
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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