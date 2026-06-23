92nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Cassandra Bates, 92nd Mission Support Group incoming commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2026. Bates expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the group and emphasized his commitment to maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey McDowell)