INSIDE TEAM ARES: CADETS REFINE ROCKETRY, LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING

Date Taken: 05.04.2026 Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:28 Photo ID: 9767988 VIRIN: 260504-A-BA007-4513 Resolution: 7934x5292 Size: 11.89 MB Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

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