Lt. Col. Jacob Capps, research scientist, assistant professor and mentor to Team ARES at the U.S. Military Academy.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9767988
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-BA007-4513
|Resolution:
|7934x5292
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, INSIDE TEAM ARES: CADETS REFINE ROCKETRY, LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.