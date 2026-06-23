(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    INSIDE TEAM ARES: CADETS REFINE ROCKETRY, LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    INSIDE TEAM ARES: CADETS REFINE ROCKETRY, LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Team ARES consists of 12 members each with skills that provide the necessary framework to complete this academic year’s goal: develop a low-cost, rapidly deployable and modular surface-to-air weapons system or payload deployment vehicle, capable of countering drone threats without the financial burden associated with current air defense and satellite deployment platforms.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:28
    Photo ID: 9767985
    VIRIN: 260428-A-BA007-2656
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INSIDE TEAM ARES: CADETS REFINE ROCKETRY, LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    INSIDE TEAM ARES: CADETS REFINE ROCKETRY, LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING
    INSIDE TEAM ARES: CADETS REFINE ROCKETRY, LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Point The U.S. Military Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery