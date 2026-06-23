Team ARES consists of 12 members each with skills that provide the necessary framework to complete this academic year’s goal: develop a low-cost, rapidly deployable and modular surface-to-air weapons system or payload deployment vehicle, capable of countering drone threats without the financial burden associated with current air defense and satellite deployment platforms.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9767985
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-BA007-2656
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.7 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, INSIDE TEAM ARES: CADETS REFINE ROCKETRY, LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.