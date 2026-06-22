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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present [Image 8 of 8]

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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force aircrew member watches a C-130J Super Hercules park during D-Day 82 at Cherbourg Airport, France, June 5, 2026. D-Day 82 stands as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of allied forces, underscoring how enduring alliances and shared responsibility remain vital to preserving freedom for future generations. Our international partnerships and global security were born from the solidarity demonstrated on these beaches in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:45
    Photo ID: 9766948
    VIRIN: 260605-F-BD538-1258
    Resolution: 6061x4257
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

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    DDay
    StrongerTogether
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