D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

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A U.S. Air Force aircrew member watches a C-130J Super Hercules park during D-Day 82 at Cherbourg Airport, France, June 5, 2026. D-Day 82 stands as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of allied forces, underscoring how enduring alliances and shared responsibility remain vital to preserving freedom for future generations. Our international partnerships and global security were born from the solidarity demonstrated on these beaches in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)