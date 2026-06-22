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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present [Image 7 of 8]

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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules prepares to park after a flight during D-Day 82 at Cherbourg Airport, France, June 5, 2026. D-Day 82 stands as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of allied forces, underscoring how enduring alliances and shared responsibility remain vital to preserving freedom for future generations. The sacrifices made by U.S. service members and our allies during World War II remain an enduring reminder of what is achieved through mutual determination. The beaches of Normandy are not just places, but symbols of American resilience, unity and the unbreakable spirit of those who fought for democracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:46
    Photo ID: 9766947
    VIRIN: 260605-F-BD538-1225
    Resolution: 7217x4060
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

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