D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

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A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules prepares to park after a flight during D-Day 82 at Cherbourg Airport, France, June 5, 2026. D-Day 82 stands as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of allied forces, underscoring how enduring alliances and shared responsibility remain vital to preserving freedom for future generations. The sacrifices made by U.S. service members and our allies during World War II remain an enduring reminder of what is achieved through mutual determination. The beaches of Normandy are not just places, but symbols of American resilience, unity and the unbreakable spirit of those who fought for democracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)