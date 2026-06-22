D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules take flight during D-Day 82 over Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. D-Day 82 stands as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of allied forces, underscoring how enduring alliances and shared responsibility remain vital to preserving freedom for future generations. The 37th Airlift Squadron continues to carry this legacy forward through regular participation in memorial flyovers and active operations across the European theater. We honor the legacy of D-Day in our commitment to freedom, in our unity as nations, and in our determination to build a better future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)