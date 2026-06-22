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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present [Image 6 of 8]

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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules take flight during D-Day 82 over Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. D-Day 82 stands as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of allied forces, underscoring how enduring alliances and shared responsibility remain vital to preserving freedom for future generations. The 37th Airlift Squadron continues to carry this legacy forward through regular participation in memorial flyovers and active operations across the European theater. We honor the legacy of D-Day in our commitment to freedom, in our unity as nations, and in our determination to build a better future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:46
    Photo ID: 9766946
    VIRIN: 260605-F-BD538-1200
    Resolution: 4580x5725
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present
    D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

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    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    Freedom250inEurope
    DDay82

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