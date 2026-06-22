U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, charge down a hallway during an active shooter drill during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 25, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9765785
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-AG271-1228
|Resolution:
|4956x3297
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 38 of 38], by SrA Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.