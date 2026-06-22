180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

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U.S. security forces Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, run to the front of a building to ensure security of the building during an active shooter drill during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 25, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)