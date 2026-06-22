180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Fink, a security forces specialist, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, uses his flashlight to look through window to ensure people have evacuated the room during an active shooter drill during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 25, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)