U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Fink, a security forces specialist, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, uses his flashlight to look through window to ensure people have evacuated the room during an active shooter drill during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 25, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9765782
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-AG271-1160
|Resolution:
|5572x3707
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 38 of 38], by SrA Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.