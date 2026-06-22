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    Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 12 of 13]

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    Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jack Stann 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260620-N-SX503-2031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 20, 2026) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) approaches Henry J. Kisner-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leory Grumman (T-AO 195) during a replenishment-at-sea, June 20, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Stann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 11:03
    Photo ID: 9764975
    VIRIN: 260620-N-SX503-2031
    Resolution: 3933x2622
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jack Stann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea

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    replenishment at sea (RAS)
    TCAT
    Replenishment at Sea
    USS KEARSARGE

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