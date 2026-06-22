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    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge [Image 10 of 13]

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    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260620-N-OQ442-1064 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 20, 2026) Naval Aircrewmen, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, exit an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 20, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 11:03
    Photo ID: 9764969
    VIRIN: 260620-N-OQ442-1064
    Resolution: 5167x3445
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge
    Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    Kearsarge Conducts Replenishment at Sea

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    TAGS

    LHD
    Kearsarge
    TCAT
    US Navy

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