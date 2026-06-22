HSC 26 Conducts Hoist Training Aboard Kearsarge

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260620-N-OQ442-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 20, 2026) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Andres Delacazarfussa, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, practices hoisting maneuvers aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 20, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)