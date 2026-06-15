3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Marcus English, a team leader assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, passes by local cattle during a jungle survival exercise event at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Spanning over three days, the training evolution challenged Marines to avoid enemy detection from small unmanned aircraft drones, forcing them to resort to their basic survival skills and endure harsh conditions of the jungle. English is from Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)