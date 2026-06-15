3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines

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U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Benjamin Currey, a platoon commander assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, checks communications during a jungle survival exercise event at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 6, 2026. Spanning over three days, the training evolution challenged Marines to avoid enemy detection from small unmanned aircraft drones, forcing them to resort to their basic survival skills and endure harsh conditions of the jungle. Currey is from Rhode Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)