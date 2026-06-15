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    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines [Image 13 of 19]

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    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, utilize bamboo sticks to remain concealed during a jungle survival exercise event at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Spanning over three days, the training evolution challenged Marines to avoid enemy detection from small unmanned aircraft drones, forcing them to resort to their basic survival skills and endure harsh conditions of the jungle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 01:10
    Photo ID: 9764508
    VIRIN: 260607-M-DT244-1197
    Resolution: 5528x3690
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team participates in a jungle survival exercise in the Philippines

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