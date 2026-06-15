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    NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture [Image 3 of 3]

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    NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt and Executive Officer Capt. Christopher Archer and military and civilian leaders during Operations Officer, Chrisopher Fairfield's presentation at the Fiscal Year 2027 Perform-to-Plan and End-of-Fiscal-Year Draft Execution Plan at the Admiral Gooding Center, Washington Navy Yard, June 17, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 22:26
    Photo ID: 9764263
    VIRIN: 260618-N-AE927-8676
    Resolution: 746x425
    Size: 97.86 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture
    NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture
    NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture

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    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Construction, Engineering, Maintenance, U.S. Navy

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