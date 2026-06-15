NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture

Date Taken: 06.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.21.2026 22:26 Photo ID: 9764261 VIRIN: 260618-N-AE927-5869 Resolution: 734x417 Size: 118.8 KB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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