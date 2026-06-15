NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt and Executive Officer Capt. Christopher Archer and military and civilian leaders during Operations Officer, Chrisopher Fairfield's presentation at the Fiscal Year 2027 Perform-to-Plan and End-of-Fiscal-Year Draft Execution Plan at the Admiral Gooding Center, Washington Navy Yard, June 17, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9764262
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-AE927-4561
|Resolution:
|657x417
|Size:
|103.84 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture
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