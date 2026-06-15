Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games

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Tech. Sgt. Shawn White, 4th Combat Camera aerial combat camera craftsman, using an underwater housing to capture a new perspective during the swimming event of Warrior Games 2026. Adaptive sports provide opportunities for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to improve physical, mental, and emotional wellness. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.