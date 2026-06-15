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    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games [Image 1 of 3]

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    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hiram Martinez 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Christa Anderson, 4th Combat Camera craftsman, documents the cycling event at Warrior Games 2026. Adaptive sports provide opportunities for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to improve physical, mental, and emotional wellness. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9763919
    VIRIN: 200102-F-OH732-5719
    Resolution: 5965x3969
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games

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    #WG2026
    #WarriorGames26
    #WarriorsUnite
    #WarriorJourney

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