Staff Sgt. Christa Anderson, 4th Combat Camera craftsman, documents the cycling event at Warrior Games 2026. Adaptive sports provide opportunities for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to improve physical, mental, and emotional wellness. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9763919
|VIRIN:
|200102-F-OH732-5719
|Resolution:
|5965x3969
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games
No keywords found.