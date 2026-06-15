(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Senior Airman Crystal Creek, U.S. Air Force Warrior Games competitor, prepares for her lift during the powerlifting portion of The Warrior Games. The Warrior Games celebrate the determination, strength, and resilience of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9763912
    VIRIN: 260613-F-DG659-2958
    Resolution: 4997x3325
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games
    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games
    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WG2026
    #WarriorGames26
    #WarriorsUnite
    #WarriorJourney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery