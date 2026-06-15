Senior Airman Crystal Creek, U.S. Air Force Warrior Games competitor, prepares for her lift during the powerlifting portion of The Warrior Games. The Warrior Games celebrate the determination, strength, and resilience of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9763912
|VIRIN:
|260613-F-DG659-2958
|Resolution:
|4997x3325
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games
No keywords found.