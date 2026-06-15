U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, provide security during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 12, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a trilateral training event between the armed forces of Australia, Japan, and the United States that builds combined combat readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 08:28
|Photo ID:
|9763740
|VIRIN:
|260612-M-MO098-1033
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.31 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, AU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.