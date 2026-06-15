Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, board an Australian light armored vehicle assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 12, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a trilateral training event between the armed forces of Australia, Japan, and the United States that builds combined combat readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)