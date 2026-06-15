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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle [Image 2 of 4]

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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, AUSTRALIA

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, board an Australian light armored vehicle assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 12, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a trilateral training event between the armed forces of Australia, Japan, and the United States that builds combined combat readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 08:28
    Photo ID: 9763738
    VIRIN: 260612-M-MO098-1006
    Resolution: 6980x4656
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct on, off drills with Australian light armored vehicle

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    Townsville
    MRF-D
    V/15
    Southern Jackaroo
    Marines
    USMC

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