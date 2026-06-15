U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gonzalez-Molina Olvin, from Puerto Rico, a small arms technician, and SSgt. Lane J. Sholl, from Colorado, a ground electronic systems maintainer, both with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – 250, conduct buddy squats, as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)