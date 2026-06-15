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    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk [Image 2 of 10]

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    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - 250, pose for a group photo as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 00:56
    Photo ID: 9763658
    VIRIN: 260620-M-DY519-1143
    Resolution: 7441x4961
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk
    U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfo

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    USMC News
    America250
    freedom250
    Sail 250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd MAW Band

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