HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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U.S. Navy Hospitalman 3rd Class Derrick Kersey, a corpsman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, writes information about a simulated casualty during force on force training during Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Kersey is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)