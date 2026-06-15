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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 10 of 11]

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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26

    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JAPAN

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman 3rd Class Derrick Kersey, a corpsman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, writes information about a simulated casualty during force on force training during Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Kersey is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 01:23
    Photo ID: 9763640
    VIRIN: 260620-M-JG313-1202
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Camila Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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    Force on Force
    USMCNEWS
    12th MLR
    12th LCT
    Marines
    Resolute Dragon 26

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