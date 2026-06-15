HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, assist each other in maneuvering through terrain during force on force training during Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)