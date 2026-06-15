U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Khristian Romero, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, observes the terrain during force on force training during a force on force for Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Romero is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 01:23
|Photo ID:
|9763639
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-JG313-1194
|Resolution:
|4020x2681
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th LCT conducts Force on Force training during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Camila Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.