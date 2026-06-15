Foreign ships attend a firework display over the Elizabeth River as part of SAIL 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 23:27
|Photo ID:
|9763602
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-UT443-8589
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|7.85 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.