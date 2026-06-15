Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk

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Spectators observe a firework display over the Elizabeth River as part of SAIL 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)