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    Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk [Image 2 of 5]

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    Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea 

    2nd Marine Division

    Spectators observe a firework display over the Elizabeth River as part of SAIL 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 23:27
    Photo ID: 9763601
    VIRIN: 260620-M-UT443-1041
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk
    Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk
    Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk
    Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk
    Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk

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    fireworks display
    Tall Ships
    USMC News
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk

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