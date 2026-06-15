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    Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk [Image 5 of 6]

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    Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Christian Prior, assigned to the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), points out features of the ship during a guided ship tour as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 22:10
    Photo ID: 9763553
    VIRIN: 260620-M-LF727-1199
    Resolution: 6814x4545
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk
    Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk
    Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk
    Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk
    Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk
    Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk

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    LHD7
    USMC News
    America250
    freedom250
    Sail250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk

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