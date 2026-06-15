Ship tours aboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) during Fleet Week Norfolk

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U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Keith Warren, assigned to V-3 Division aboard the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), briefs visitors during a guided ship tour as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)