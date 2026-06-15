2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Meggan Peel, left, from New Mexico, a flute/piccolo musician and Sgt. Zachary Haugland, from Minnesota, a musician, both with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, interact with local residents in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Sailors and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)