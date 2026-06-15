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    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk [Image 10 of 10]

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    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Melendez Baez, left, from Puerto Rico, a saxophone musician and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Geary, from Alaska, a band officer, both with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, interact with local residents in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Sailors and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9763508
    VIRIN: 260620-M-LF727-1301
    Resolution: 7216x4813
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk

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    2nd MAW Band
    USMC News
    America250
    freedom250
    Sail250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk

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