2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Melendez Baez, left, from Puerto Rico, a saxophone musician and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Geary, from Alaska, a band officer, both with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, interact with local residents in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Sailors and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)