Sgt. Eric Garcia of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies in the POW/MIA flag for the Truckee Tahoe Airshow in Truckee, Calif. on 20 June 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by DAC Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 19:44
|Photo ID:
|9763439
|VIRIN:
|260620-D-GH686-9915
|Resolution:
|6713x4475
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.