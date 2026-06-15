Pfc. Nate Hilzendeger of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies the California state flag in to the Truckee Tahoe Airshow in Truckee, Calif. on 20 June 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by DAC Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 19:44
|Photo ID:
|9763437
|VIRIN:
|260620-D-GH686-3829
|Resolution:
|7599x5066
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.