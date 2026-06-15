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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow [Image 2 of 4]

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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow

    TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Pfc. Nate Hilzendeger of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies the California state flag in to the Truckee Tahoe Airshow in Truckee, Calif. on 20 June 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by DAC Megan Hackett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 19:44
    Photo ID: 9763437
    VIRIN: 260620-D-GH686-3829
    Resolution: 7599x5066
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow

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    U.S. Army, Truckee Airshow, Tahoe , U.S. Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights, California

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