The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow

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Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner, Staff Sgt. Eric Wood, and Pfc. Nate Hilzendeger of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in a formation for a jump over Truckee, Calif. on 20 June 2026. The jump was part of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)