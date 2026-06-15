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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow [Image 1 of 4]

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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow

    TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner, Staff Sgt. Eric Wood, and Pfc. Nate Hilzendeger of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in a formation for a jump over Truckee, Calif. on 20 June 2026. The jump was part of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 19:44
    Photo ID: 9763427
    VIRIN: 260620-D-GH686-1168
    Resolution: 5721x3814
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow

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    U.S. Army, Truckee Airshow, Tahoe , U.S. Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights, California

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