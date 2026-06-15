Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander

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U.S. Navy Reserve officer and NASCAR driver Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji smiles during his promotion at NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Rodriguez)