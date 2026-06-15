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    Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander [Image 5 of 5]

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    Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Victoria Rodriguez 

    Naval Base Coronado

    U.S. Navy Reserve officer and NASCAR driver #91, Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91, right, and U.S. Navy Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, speaks after Iwuji's promotion ceremony at NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9763320
    VIRIN: 260620-N-HG360-1785
    Resolution: 5547x3698
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander [Image 5 of 5], by SN Victoria Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander
    Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander
    Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander
    Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander
    Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander

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    NASCARSanDiego, navyxnascar, NavalBaseCoronado, NASCAR

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