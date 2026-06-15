Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander

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U.S. Navy Reserve officer and NASCAR driver #91, Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91, right, and U.S. Navy Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, speaks after Iwuji's promotion ceremony at NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Rodriguez)