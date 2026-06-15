Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91 promoted to commander

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The Honorable Ben Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), administers the oath of office to U.S. Navy Reserve officer Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver #91, at NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Rodriguez)