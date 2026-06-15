Date Taken: 06.20.2026 Date Posted: 06.20.2026 17:27 Photo ID: 9763315 VIRIN: 260620-A-IP596-1240 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.5 MB Location: WASHINGTON, US

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This work, 76th Anniversary commemoration of the Korean War [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.