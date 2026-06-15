Soldiers assigned to the First Corps band play during the 76th Anniversary commemoration of the Korean War in Olympia Wash., June 20, 20226 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9763314
|VIRIN:
|260620-A-IP596-1417
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th Anniversary commemoration of the Korean [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.