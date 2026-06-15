Soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) render a gun salute during the 76th Anniversary commemoration of the Korean War in Olympia Wash., June 20, 20226 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9763310
|VIRIN:
|260620-A-IP596-6094
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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